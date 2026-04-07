*I hate this overused over-promising word, but it applies, epically, here.

Have you seen Timmé Chalamet’s Chanel “Blue” ads? They are something. That something being boring as pig piss and pretentious as pickleball.

Chalamet is directed by Martin Scorcese, for some reason. So, yes, Tim, wearing all leather of course, watches himself in a role (a movie I guess, with a mysterious Asian woman) throughout the 90 seconds, and those scenes have a blue tinge, see because the product is Bleu (brilliant).

The narrative part is:

Tim getting ready for and appearing on a late show. He sees “Courtney” in a dressing room and she slams the door on him (somebody he fucked, we can presume). He goes on the show, makes a few non-sequitur comments, host asks, pretentiously: “When you’re inside a role, do your destroy who you are?” Tim responds: “No you reach into yourself, you find yourself, and only after that, are you free to be who you really are” (how pithy, yes I KNOW he’s mocking himself, how fucking novel). Back to a movie scene, subway pulls up he runs towards it, falls to his death, or something.

The track is “Rockit” (great video), Herbie Hancock, the only entertaining part of the ad.

You wanna see a great Chanel ad from decades ago, an ad with a concept, a vision (and oh, what a vision)? Buy a subscription and absorb the great Creativity.

I cover Creativity like NO ONE else.