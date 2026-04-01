Today, April Fool’s Day, is his birthday. You can’t imagine how perfect that is.

Peter Mann was my best friend. He died four years ago from COVID complications, mostly likely a heart attack or stroke.

At the time, he was living in government housing, communicating with a free what he called “Obama phone”, and drinking red wine every day, foregoing food if he had to.

He had a Yellow Lab companion. He loved Yellow Labs.

We met in college at Rutgers on the hockey team. Me, right-handed left wing, him, Goalie, of course.

I write “of course”, because Peter was definitely the craziest person I’ve ever gotten to know well. “Good” crazy. Mostly.

Like me, Peter went into journalism for a few years out of college. Then, he met a Svengali of an NYC Creative Director who convinced him to start an ad agency together.

This would prove to be an immense mistake.

Within four years, the agency went bankrupt, as did Peter.

Before that, Peter showed my one of his pay stubs and convinced me to take this Svengali’s class at the School of Visual Arts here in NYC. I was hired as their first copywriter.

This would also be an immense mistake, for me, as I went $50,000 into debt, debt that took me about five years to get out from under.

But to this day, I am so very thankful for Peter’s intervention into my journalism “career” where I was making minimum wage (plus ¢25 a mile!).

Peter soon found his calling: working with the homeless as a street outreach counselor, a pretty dangerous job. He did so first in NYC, then LA, and finally Burlington, VT.

The Mann, in Burlington.

He finally found calm and some happiness in Vermont, for a few years. But then, shit went sour there too when a “client” threatened to kill his dog and him, for reasons unknown. She also sued Peter for sexual assault (which was a farce). This forced Peter to move out of Burlington and begin a life on the road.

He was found dead, prone in his Government kitchen in Tucson, AZ, January, 2022.

He was 61 years old.

We were beyond best friends. We loved each other like brothers neither of us had. Peter loved attention. So, he therefore would do batshit things to get attention, like:

After one of our games in college, eating pizza, he put Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” on the shop’s juke box, 20 times in a row, and cackled loudly every time it started again just so every other student knew it was he (us) who did it.

He once showed up to a game featuring our main competitor in the Rutgers Floor Hockey League dressed as what he called “Hanky Man”. His outfit consisted of…many hankies. He spent the game harassing one player on their team (a friend of ours) until he was thrown out of the gym.

Similar to Peter’s neck “guard”.

He sported a stuffed parrot as a neck guard hanging from his goalie hockey helmet. Other teams protested this unorthodox accoutrement as illegal. They always lost their protests cause the refs loved it.

After watching the movie “Lost Boys”, Peter cut his arm seriously (needed stitches) and drained the blood into a wine bottle and then drank it hoping he would turn into a Vampire. He was not completely kidding.

He ran a Marathon training by eating McDonald’s cheeseburgers, exclusively. He just missed his under three hours goal. He then spent a few days on the toilet.

He paid for me to do the est training. It changed my life.

There were many, many more insane incidents created by him. But I’ll leave it at that, for now. He was probably bipolar, maybe worse. He became a lying, conniving, well, asshole later in life, which was extremely disappointing to me. So very sad that that was how he ended.

He was a damn good goalie, ice and street hockey. And, he was, mostly, a damn good friend, the kind we all hope to have at some point in our lives.

I miss him so, so much. Happy birthday, you fucking nut.

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