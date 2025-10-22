PART FIVE in this brilliant series. Here’s PART FOUR, which lead you to PARTS ONE, TWO, and THREE—all for my heroic paid subs ONLY.

Who’s Helmet Krone? He art directed this little ad:

Doyle Dane Bernbach.

This one print ad successfully propelled Volkswagen into the US market. At the time, America was still in love with big, long gas-guzzling cars that became a status symbol in the booming post-war 1950s.

This use of white space was nearly unseen at the time, certainly in the car category. It was an Art Direction Revolution.

Sure: the Death of Print has had something to do with the current sick state of Art Direction. But art directors (and art pretenders) make “print” layouts every day on digital/social platforms. And they are mostly unremarkable, at best. I know, I search widely, with waning hope, every day.

I don’t know who’s teaching art direction/design at ad schools now. All the old “masters” have either retired or died. I haven’t seen any new masters.

As I’ve said before: Please note that when I write “art directors”, I don’t mean graphic designers. I don’t mean layout artists. I mean conceptual Art Directors. Idea Art Directors.

