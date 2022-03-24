Currently, there are a lot of “experts”, “gurus”, “soothsayers”, inventionists”, etc. out there with opinions and declarations about “the future of advertising” [3.1 billion Google results]. A lot of articles, a lot of podcasts, a lot of events. A lot of nothing.

Where is advertising going? What’s the next thing? What’s the next next thing?

None of the following are the future of advertising are: AR; VR; MR; ML; AI; NFTs; MarTech; Web3; 3rd-party data; next-gen streaming platforms; gaming; Tik-Tok; blockchain; programmatic; influencers (macro, micro, nano); “content”; “storytelling”; crowd-sourcing; the Metaverse (LOL); “cagencies”; “Watson”; bots; influencer bots; programmatic bots; copy bots; brain chips; five-minute “films”; moon projections; “purpose” advertising and “no advertising” (well, except ultimately).

MarTechies and DigiTechies, who know all the buzzwords but nothing about how advertising works, say they can deliver the right message to the right consumer at exactly the right time. “Message” is the most important part of this digital wet dream advertising model. Because “technology” does not create ”deep” “immersive” “hyperconnected” engagements to consumers. Only messages (aka, ideas) do.

When I write “idea” here, I mean the idea behind the creative of the ad campaign/project. Ad creatives (used to) call it the “concept.” These concepts are an ad agency’s products. They are what clients pay them for, or at least, what they should be paying them for.

And every client — during any campaign/project presentation— should ask the agency: “What’s the idea/concept?” If the agency can’t give you a simple, concise, one short sentence answer, show them the fucking door.

And something else of maximum importance: Good ideas are never crowd-sourced. They do not come out of conference room brainstorming sessions or really any kind of collaboration. An idea always comes from one mind. Always. (Scoffers please read this passage from East Of Eden.)

To quote (from 2016) Sir John Hegarty, founding creative director of BBH London:

“The idea that the creative director could be 100 people: Why is that necessarily better? It’s that world we’ve got into; the power of the crowd. No, the power of the crowd soon turns into a mob.”

And mobs don’t create things, they destroy them.

Hegarty opened his agency in 1982. In 1985, he created a commercial for new “stonewashed” Levi’s 501 jeans “That revived not only a brand, but a music genre, and created a market for boxer shorts, and changed fashion. That’s the power of execution. If you don’t understand that, you don’t understand advertising,” Hegarty said.

The young man in the spot was Nick Kamen (RIP). A second 1988 ad from the 501 campaign was equally sexy. Remember when sex in ads was intelligent and, you know, actually sexy?

As Hegarty says, computers, just like pencils, don’t contain ideas. Individual minds do.

Cut to original Mad Man and truly legendary creative director George Lois, who in 2018 had this to say about ideas:

“Reject group grope. Teamwork might work when building an Amish barn. But it can’t create a big idea.”

In 1964, Lois created the first ever commercial for Xerox copiers featuring a young girl making a copy to show businesses how easy they were to use. Xerox's competitors cried bullshit and network officials asked Lois to edit the spot. Below was his response: So easy a Chimpanzee can do. That’s a big idea, right GEICO?

Don Draper couldn’t polish Lois’ knob.

The “future” of advertising? It’s always been here, and always will be right here, staring you right in your stupid computer-facing face.

