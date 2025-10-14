How did you spend the first year of the Pandemic? Here in NYC we listened to nonstop 24-hour ambulance sirens carrying 20,000+ dead and soon-to-be dead City people to the morgue: many of them not old or weak.

Many “artists” tried to create Pandemic “art”, art that embarrassed the bejesus out the them.

Mullin, taking a shit, talking about the lead Jackdaw.

An exception: Scottish actor Peter Mullin. Many of you know him as the Hillbilly (DON’T call him a redneck) opium farmer from the show Ozark.

He created (and it was a creation) a video (watch here) of his conversational confrontation with an extremely intelligent Jackdaw (below) over the lack of Fat Balls (suet cakes) in his backyard garden.

The Jackdaw’s response to Mullin’s argument that humans are superior to birds.

It’s 18 minutes of pure hilarious one-man smartphone theatre. If you like comedy (and birds) I recommend you give it a go. Spoiler: Mullin eventually relents and goes online and orders a tub of 50 Fat Balls, but! There’s an evil twist at the end.

Anyway, it was slim pickins that year. Five ads below, a couple of them are pretty damn good.

Buy a yearly subscription here for about $3.33 a month/77 cents a week. My 30+ years of learned and earned knowledge is cheap, but not free.

Be a better writer. $40 a year.