Anybody out there sad about The Lost Art Of Art Direction? Conceptual Art Direction. Visuals that make you look, look again, and think a little bit?

NO? Well, every time you make a lazy-ass ad just using an existing meme or stupid pun, a bunny rabbit kills itself.

Whole lotta dead bunnies lately. Ad for the Eagle Awards. Agency: King James, Cape Town.

Very apparently, many of you young creatives don’t even know what an ad concept, ad idea, is. This saddens me, truly. I’m not kidding. You ruin my days.

Below is a big brand nationwide campaign with an actual concept. I pray to Bill Bernbach and George Lois that you’ll at least try to think this way, going forward.

Buy a SUB, Be Better.