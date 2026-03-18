NOTE: I first wrote about Evil Jan four years ago. She is—yet again—all over the only TV I ever watch: NY1 and sports. So I am revising and reposting.

“Everybody” (including this creep) loves big-smiling Jan and her infectious positivity, especially certainly Toyota. Many little girls want to grow up and be Jan. That’s just fantastic.

I, do not love Jan. Every time she comes on my TV, a nervous nausea wells up in my innards. I can’t help but think of End Times.

RED is also the color of HELL and DEATH.

Wardrobe apparently has a walk-in closet full of perfectly-fitting red Jan clothing that matches the Toyota brand Red (PANTONE: PMS Red 032 C). Jan is pretty but not sexy. Her “personality” is strong yet very narrow. Great acting job by the talented Laurel Coppock? Or, something…else?

Jan has been making Toyota commercials for 14 years. She beat out hundreds of other actors, including Progressive Flo (Stephanie Courtney), for the gig. Above’s one of her evilest ads. She snaps her fingers and makes Summer “stand still” and then places stuff on frozen customers’ heads. She even tries to choke a poor frozen puppy by jamming a too-big stick too far into its mouth (below).

DOG: ‘WTF EVIL WOMAN’

See more evidence of just how Evil Jan is with a paid subscription.

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