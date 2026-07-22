My most recent RantCast™, paywall removed. Here my angry voice say “Fucking” and other bad words a few times.

Here’s RantCast #7: Visuals ALWAYS Beat Words.

Or, The Dullification Of Advertising. I couldn’t pick which new irritating bastardization of the English language I hate more.

MAX HEADROOM ( Matt Frewer ) has been named the Official Mascot of -Maxxing. GEN X understands.

My enticing voice has been described as “sexy”, “cool” and, by radio ad producers, as “everyman”. I did a couple of V/O gigs back in the day (The 90s).

OK, this RantCast is about six minutes long, which is too long, but I went through more shit than usual. Click Play to Play. Follow along with the written text.

DULL-MAXXING!

0:00 -6:37

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So we’re down to—what? Three massive ad agency holding companies, Maybe two by the time this RantCast is posted. Their shared goals seem to be to HOLD (get it) back Creativity. They’re giving creatives bonuses based on AI usage, They’re ALL talking about “client-centricity”, aka, kissing client cock, pussy, and ass by doing whatever the Hell they want, creatively, even if they think it absolutely WILL NOT sell their fucking brand.

The First “C”

They call it “Collaboration”. Isn’t that just such a special fancy word.

Hey, they’re just trying to survive, right? Organisms as big as them can barely breathe, forget be nimble. Copywriters and Art Directors will now watch their decent original concepts go through a bloated 27 levels of approval, including a couple of “valuable” marketing “gurus”, with the resulting ad looking like this:

That’s what this non-violent, Kumbaya, there are no wrong answers “Collaboration” process gets you: a Frankenstein-ed ad that nobody really likes, but “The Client will approve it!” because you used the CMO’s stupid tagline.

It’s Dull-MAXXING Creativity. Diluting the creative process by adding more layers of absolutely useless—no, not just useless—ad-harming input. It’s Fucking MAX-Wrong, or Wrong-Maxxing, I guess. How’s that resonate, you marketing know-nothing dipshits.

The 2nd “C”

Also: Have you noticed an increase in the number of celebrity ads? That because the use of celebs in ads has doubled in this century. Look it up. And, my little kumquats, it’s been proven that celebrity ads don’t work, partially because folks remember the celebrity and don’t remember the benefit of the product, or often, even the product itself.

But CMOs love meeting celebrities. And, it’s easier to make celeb ads than to make IDEA ads—Idea ads that memorably sell the Fucking product benefit, the reason people buy a Fucking product. Not because George Fucking Clooney fake-drinks Nespresso.

The Third “C”

Conformity.

“Johnson, What are the other brands in our category doing? What? Showing beauty shots of cars driving in the desert, mountains, forests, plains, and cities? That’s nice, Product Hero!!! Get me that Swedish director and let’s shoot some Toyotas driving and cornering and accelerating and churning through snow and rain, baby! Why else to have a car?” WAIT! No. Get Our AI to create 50 commercials”. Cheaper.

Dull-Maxxing. It happens in almost every brand category.

“If they’re doing it, it must work, right? RIGHT?!? We need to blend into the noise so folks very passively take in our spots, but aren’t disrupted from their other screens! Meeting over!”

DULL-MAXXING. According to a 2022 University of Essex study, the stereotypical "dullest person in the world" is a data entry worker who lives in a town, loves watching TV, and considers religion a hobby. He’s the target for most advertisers.

DULL-MAXXING. The Boring Death of Ad Creativity.

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