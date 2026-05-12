Here’s RantCast #7: Visuals ALWAYS Beat Words.

Or, The Dullification Of Advertising. I couldn’t pick which new irritating bastardization of the English language I hate more.

MAX HEADROOM ( Matt Frewer ) has been named the Official Mascot of -Maxxing. GEN X understands.

All RantCast™s are for paid subs only. My enticing voice has been described as “sexy”, “cool” and, by radio ad producers, as “everyman”. I did a couple of V/O gigs back in the day (The 90s).