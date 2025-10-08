The Douchiest NYC Real Estate Advertising.
The DOUCHE is strong here.
Real estate ads, in general, are hyperbolic and douchey. But New York City real estate ads raise both the hyperbole & douche bars to high-rise levels. I collected these 11 ads from 2005–2012, scanned from the New York Times and local magazines, or shot on the subway and streets.
How this ad was conceived:
1. Decide headline should be “SHOCKING!”
2. Royalty-free stock search for “shocking”.
3. Buy photo.
I really feel bad for the stock woman in this ad.
“Corporate branding opportunity?!?” That’s fucking punk rawk, Cushman & Wakefield (both of whom are long dead). West 57th is EDGY! Central Park views—Goth! Private dining club—Fight The Power!
