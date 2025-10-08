Real estate ads, in general, are hyperbolic and douchey. But New York City real estate ads raise both the hyperbole & douche bars to high-rise levels. I collected these 11 ads from 2005–2012, scanned from the New York Times and local magazines, or shot on the subway and streets.

scanned from Crain’s New York , 2006.

How this ad was conceived:

1. Decide headline should be “SHOCKING!”

2. Royalty-free stock search for “shocking”.

3. Buy photo.

I really feel bad for the stock woman in this ad.

“Corporate branding opportunity?!?” That’s fucking punk rawk, Cushman & Wakefield (both of whom are long dead). West 57th is EDGY! Central Park views—Goth! Private dining club—Fight The Power!

