A tagline is tough assignment for a copywriter; writing a good one is usually a long slog. But, the really good ones resonate for decades, like:

If It Isn't Gorton’s Throw It Back.

We Will Sell No Wine Before Its Time (delivered by Orson Welles).

The One Beer To Have When You’re Having More Than One.

When It Absolutely Positively Has To Be There Overnight.

WORK SETS YOU FREE. THE Bullshittiest tagline in human history, above the entrance to the Auschwitz “Concentration” Camp in Poland. Horrible kerning, also.

On to eight less Bullshittier—but still Bullshitty—taglines.

Quit bullshitting yourself: Buy a Sub.