Go here to see Part Six of this series, where you’ll also find a link leading to parts one—five. This series, like all my series, all for PAID SUBSCRIBERS ONLY.

Those Limeys: great at imperialism, witticisms, and roomy taxis. Horrible at food.

Images via BuzzFeed ,

L—R: Stargazy Pie, that must have sardine heads poking out of it; Spotted Dick; and of course Haggis, liver and lungs of a sheep. Banned in America.

Also, they’re great at making ads. Previously in this Series, I’ve looked back at British ads from the 1970s—1990s. Today, you’ll see five fantastic ads from this century, all via one Creative.

Buy a sub or you're wasting your time.