Yes, I’m obsessed with taglines because they are pure ad copywriting. I’ve rewritten taglines as if I was an angry corporate lawyer. I’ve rewritten taglines as if I was a Nihilist. And of course, I keep you up-to-the-minute on the latest terrible taglines.

Here, I went back through my tagline archives and pulled the bullshittiest ones out of the heap: eight highly questionable slogans dating from 1906 to today.

1. Always menstrual pads

Wow. There’s “overpromising”, and then there’s delusional married male product manager fantasies. Maybe they thought that their proprietary “Flexi-Wings®” could alter biology. This tag inspired a very funny open (fake) letter written by an ad copywriter to (fake) product manager “James Thatcher” on McSweeney’s.

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