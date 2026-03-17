Happy Green Puke Day, fellow Irish-Americans and, OK, the rest of you poseurs.

Glorious. What a poster from the Irish Examiner.

This ad ran in 2011. Having spent eight days in my ancestral homeland (Dublin+County Wicklow), I can say with certainty that, yes, drinking does define Ireland's identity. That, and extreme friendliness and terrible directions-giving.

The artwork here is beautiful—I love the booting damsel! And Cillian is about to do serious damage to Aidan’s handsome Ginger face. Of course even anti-alcohol ads are glorious in Ireland. Ad agency: Chemistry, Dublin.

To watch two good St. Pat’s commercials, BUY A SUBSCRIPTION, YOU FOOL.

FYI: St. Patrick drove exactly ZERO snakes out of Ireland.

Please Buy Me Some Potatoes.