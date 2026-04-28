Commercial Directors/Copywriters/Art Directors always need more creative stuff for their reels. Unfortunately, very few clients have the guts to do creative stuff. Into this void comes spec work. Some of it very good spec work.

1. BENTLEY

Rich Dude’s got big hands. Many people think this is a real ad. Bentley sure as shit ain’t complaining.

Six more funny, touching, disgusting fake ads below, including a Skittles ad that has to be seen (and swallowed).

you WILL be ENTERTAINED.