The Best Fake Ads Of The Last 25 Years.
Including one of most moving gaming ads—real or fake—ever created.
Commercial Directors/Copywriters/Art Directors always need more creative stuff for their reels. Unfortunately, very few clients have the guts to do creative stuff. Into this void comes spec work. Some of it very good spec work.
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1. BENTLEY
Rich Dude’s got big hands. Many people think this is a real ad. Bentley sure as shit ain’t complaining.
Six more funny, touching, disgusting fake ads below, including a Skittles ad that has to be seen (and swallowed).
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