The Best Cannes Lion-Winning Ads From The Last 35 Years (part two).
Curator: Me.
Here’s Part One.
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As we enter the annual self-fellating ad celebration at Cannes, I will be republishing Articles featuring Good Lion winners.
Cannes sucks now. It just does. We’re lucky if there’s one (1) actually good Lion-winning ad. This absolute garbage campaign won a Grand Prix and this vainglorious bullshit won a Gold.
Creatives: You need to make better ads. Look at what you’re making, and then, look at these five ads. And then, go back to a blank pad/screen.
Buy a subscription here to see these five brilliant Lion-winning ads, only one of which was made in America.
As usual, I don’t just post the ads and say ‘look at this good ad’. I tell you the why/what/how etc. That’s worth much more than $40 a year.
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