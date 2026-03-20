Again, let’s start with a free classic creative lesson for yous clueless “creatives” who should be working in PR or writing a shitty novel or selling insurance, etc.

KLARNA

A fin-tech company? Eww! I can’t do creative work for them. Shut-up, fish-brain. You can do creative work for any brand, especially if you come up with—yes—a BIG IDEA. In 2016, Klarna launched a campaign off of a one word brief. There were many more words because marketers always be marketing, but it should have been: SMOOTH. Smooth shopping. Smooth payments. An extra “o” was added for emphasis: SMOOOTH.

The “Swim”—Mermaid Dog spot went “viral” worldwide, but I prefer this mesmerizing “Fish” execution. Note the relaxing music and lack of annoying copy until the to-the-point payoff line. I wish I had made this ad. Don’t you?

Ad agency Nord DDB (Direction: the Perlorian Brothers).

People contacted Klarna concerned for the CGI Fish’s well-being.

OK, to the recent decent campaign with, YES, an IDEA behind it.

$3.33 and you WILL be a better creative.