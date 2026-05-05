And it ran in the 1990s, remember the 90s?

I should have posted these when I first started ‘stacking (November 2021).

I hate stupid puns except for when they work perfectly. There were many good headlines in this long-running copy-driven “curiously strong” campaign. This was one of the best. All ads, Ad agency: Leo Burnett, Chicago.

See eight more clever, funny, perfect ads—curated from scores from this campaign—below.