The Best Ads From One Of The Best Print Campaigns In Ad History.
It was great, and it worked liked the Dickens.
And it ran in the 1990s, remember the 90s?
I should have posted these when I first started ‘stacking (November 2021).
I hate stupid puns except for when they work perfectly. There were many good headlines in this long-running copy-driven “curiously strong” campaign. This was one of the best. All ads, Ad agency: Leo Burnett, Chicago.
See eight more clever, funny, perfect ads—curated from scores from this campaign—below.
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