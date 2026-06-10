The Uncola was a good one. Maybe the last good one.

In 2015, Axe debuted a series of :15 spots promoting their body wash products. They’re mildly amusing ads (watch them here) featuring a chatty likeable man sitting in a very sudsy bathtub.

Starting about ten years ago, Axe (Lynx in the U.K.) abruptly discontinued their very successful “objectifying women” worldwide marketing strategy and began portraying their core customer as a sensitive-yet-still-mildly-masculine fella; the kind of young man who could confidently take a bath and rip muffled water farts.

Created by LA’s 72 and Sunny, a good agency despite this.

Neither the bathing man nor an announcer vocalized “#bathsculinity”. (Yes, it was hashtagged, please go share bath selfies with your fellow semi-tough snowflakes.) Try saying it out loud a few times. Feel your mouth and your brain fighting you? That’s because it’s FUCKING IMBECILIC.

Below, Six more even cringier made-up ads words.

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