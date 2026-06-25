Anyone can write a bad ad. (I’ve written thousands.) The challenge is writing a bad ad that becomes a real, bad ad, one that makes it past the creative director, the strategist, the account supervisor— and then on the client side — the product manager, the chief marketing officer, maybe even the CEO.

There are several common types of bad ads. Here are some examples:

1. The Cringey Pun

Puns never work, unless they’re dead-on perfect.

Even Cyndi Lauper would cringe.

Legal & General, a 180-year-old UK-based financial services company, launched an investment product called GIRL Fund “which empowers all of us to use our money to help improve gender diversity in the UK”. Good cause? Terrible headline. And the childish finger paint font doesn’t help any.

What probably happened here was the copywriter came up with the line after about 30 seconds of thought — ‘hey, it’s got the words GIRL and FUNDS in it!’ The over-extended creative director, recognizing something the unsavvy client would buy INSTANTLY, approved it and stopped all other work on the account…which leaves us with this: a pun that insults women, girls, all humans. Agency: M&C Saatchi, London.

Four more below.

be a better CW for $3.33 a month.