Just for the Fuck of it, this was one of my favorite commercial from 2006.

The casting of this precious girl as an over-caffeinated cheerleader by T-Mobile was just fucking brilliant.

“You’re not conceited, you’re just honest”.

Her script is fucking excellent. And hey, she’s a good friend, always ready to talk.

Now? T-Mobile gives us Zach Braff & Donald Faison in—and I’m not shittin’—the un-funniest campaign going. What utter fucking garbage, apparently an in-house effort.

