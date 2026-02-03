Taking This Week Off.
First time off here in four years.
I’ll be back next week with good/bad/great/terrible ads Also! I will be posting RantCast® #7, my audio “podcast” on the state of ad creativity. Here’s RantCast® #6.
Just for the Fuck of it, this was one of my favorite commercial from 2006.
The casting of this precious girl as an over-caffeinated cheerleader by T-Mobile was just fucking brilliant.
“You’re not conceited, you’re just honest”.
Her script is fucking excellent. And hey, she’s a good friend, always ready to talk.
Now? T-Mobile gives us Zach Braff & Donald Faison in—and I’m not shittin’—the un-funniest campaign going. What utter fucking garbage, apparently an in-house effort.
That 2006 T-Mobile spot really does capture what's missing now. The cheerleader casting was specifc and memorable instead of just throwing celebrities at the problem. I've noticed this shift in alot of campaigns where the creative risk gets replaced by "safe" star power that doesn't land. The script actually did something with the character rather than coasting on recogniton.