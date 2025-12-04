Ad Writing Tip: I was taught in ad school at SVA by damn good copywriters to “write like you talk”, at least when creating ads. Ogilvy and Bernbach also hammered this method home. This is why Ivy League Lit prisses suck as copywriters. Write like you talk. Not other people. Like you. With the thousands of ads I’ve written, and here, that’s my “method”.

TAGLINES. Pure, Mother-Fucking, Copywriting. They can, literally, make a billion dollar brand out of NOTHING (Nike).

Put that fact in your marketing funnels, dipshits.

JUST DO IT

IT TAKES A TOUGH MAN TO MAKE A TENDER CHICKEN (Transformed Maryland chicken farmer Frank Perdue into a multi-millionaire)

DOES SHE, OR DOESN’T SHE?

WHEN IT ABSOLUTELY POSITIVELY HAS TO BE THERE OVERNIGHT. (Literally built a failing startup into the biggest delivery company in the world)

Back in the 90s, I met the man who wrote this AA nightmare line. Have you ever drank Schaefer? Yeah, you’re gonna wanna drink more than one to dull the shit-awful taste.

