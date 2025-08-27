Yesterday was International Dog Day, the Biggest Dog Day of August, I guess you could say. It’s been said: We don’t deserve dogs. We also don’t deserve cats, rats, all animals, nature, this beautiful planet.

It was also Women’s Equality Day yesterday. Sorry, I don’t have a Women’s Equality ad folder. International Women’s Day was March 8th: Then, I posted the five most powerful anti-domestic violence ads.

Since every good person on Earth loves dog, this is your rare free post.

Ad creatives as dogs. Where’s the CW? Lazy-ass AD’s.

1. OTRIVIN (Italy)

First, it’s the funniest commercial I’ve ever seen featuring a dog (Pointer). It’s for Otrivin nasal spray. Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, Milan.

2. KENNEL1 DOG LAXATIVE (India)

And here’re the funniest print ads I’ve seen with dogs. Since we know dogs will eat pretty much anything, including their own crap, Kennel1 provides your puppy with instant pudding desert, so have that second bowl handy. The dogs’ names, according to the press note, are Toto (above) and Foxi. Ad agency: Publicis, India.

3. BARK IN THE PARK (New Zealand)

And, the cutest dog ad I’ve ever seen. Every year in Auckland, Purina sponsors this event. This ad was for the 2010 Bark. Ad agency: Ogilvy, New Zealand.

4. Flatazor Prestige (France)

Brand of senior dog food. “For your old buddy. Ad agency: TBWA, Paris.

5. HUNDFORUM Dog Care (Sweden)

“What's your dog up to when it's home alone?" Well, Paco (that's his name) is surfing puppy porn on an ancient Macintosh, that's what. Ain't no way boy's gonna get quality streaming doggystyle videos on that thing. Ad agency: Jung von Matt, Stockholm.

6. CAMP LIGHT JUICE (Brazil)

This is terrible. Ad agency: Age Comunicacoes, São Paulo.

7. Nurtureline Calmdog™ dog food (South Africa)

“…is formulated with a unique blend of herbs (cannabis?) to calm the nervous system and counteract stress”. You gotta be dog-shittin' me. Well then, I'm mixing some in with my Ramen tonight. Ad agency: Euro RSCG, Johannesburg.

8. YARRAH Organic Dog Food (Belgium)

DOGS EAT ENOUGH CHEMICALS. Campaign won a Cannes Lion. Ad agency: Publicis, Brussels.

9. IAMS (Australia)

Lastly, the doggone coolest dog food promo item I’ve ever seen. Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, Sydney.

