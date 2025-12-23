1. MEME KID

This skeptical youngin’, always asking the exact right questions.

2. ON DONNER…

3. SHRIMPS EARRINGS

Only $818! Order today—Rush Delivery! Stay away from cats!!!!!

4. DITTO.

5. THE POPE THAT STOLE CHRISTMAS

Pope Benedict XVI (Joseph Alois Ratzinger), known to his friends as The ‘Zinger, gives his best Grinch face about 20 years ago.

6. WODKA

Lastly, seasonal NYC billboards from 2011, 2012. I never found a third ad in this campaign via the Polish brand which first offended Jewish people (along the Westside Highway) and then dissed hard-working hookers (near Penn Station). The first one was taken down, after much earned media.

