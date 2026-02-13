The most successful, creatives ads—print, TV, video, whatever—feature Unexpected Visuals. I’ve presented scores of examples over the last four years, just searched that term.

Still. Compellingly, visually trying to sell the benefit of a product isn’t easy. Compared to words, visuals can often be interpreted different ways, including WTF wrongly.

It’s a good creative lesson for art directors, designers and even copywriters. And my lessons are not free.

Not asking for Love. Just $3.33 a month.