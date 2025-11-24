I collect advertising related stuff like George Frandsen collects fossilized poop (his tagline: “#1 for fossilized #2”).

That included logos. Like taglines, they can make or break a brand.

1. locum

Here’s the most internet-famous logo-fail, from 2001. locum is Swedish property management company. Their CEO said then:

“Naturally this was not intended and if you do have a dirty imagination you may read this a little wrong - but it is harmless”.

Below are eight more logos ranging from questionable to inexplicable.

$40/year = $3.33/month.