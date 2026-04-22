Earth’s response: “let us know when you idiots are near gone”.

People, generally, are Fucking stupid. Ad people, especially so. Only humans could help kill the planet while promoting trying to help it.

See below:

1. CARDBOARD TREEHUGGERS

2009, by VOTE EARTH, Australia.

Trees are living breathing organism. They even probably talk to each other. Here, they’re probably saying how stupid they feel being hugged by dead trees, maybe even friends and relatives. Ad agency: US, Sydney.

2. JANA Water

2008—A Bottled water company lectures me on evil plastic bags. That’s rich. Plastic bottles are much worse, the most prevalent pollution in the world. And, they make a flip Flipper joke. Dicks.

3. “The world’s first eco-friendly vodka ”.

Fan-Fucking-Tastic. 360 Vodka. 2007. The bottle is made from 85% recycled glass while its label is made with 100% post-consumer waste paper. Its tagline was: The Evolution of Vodka™.

The ad also states that the vodka is distilled four times and filtered five times, and that it is "distilled more energy efficiently”.

Bypassing the obvious question—“You pathetic cause exploiters are fucking kidding, right?”—I have a secondary question:

Wouldn't it actually be, eh, more energy efficient to only distill and filter your eco-hooch, say, three times?

4. To read World Water Day mailing, you had to waste water.

2008—March 22nd is WWW. To commemorate it, Green Belgium, through Antwerp ad agency Duval Guillaume, sent out this mailer to the media with a hidden message only readable after running it under water. The translated line: "Without water, knowledge cannot flow." (?) Hey, why let a little thing like preservation stand in the way of a desperate bid for ad awards?

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