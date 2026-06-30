PREVIOUSLY: Some Ads I Created Last Century.

I am not a great copywriter, but I think I’m above average.

Take a look:

1. DOLLAR BILL’S

Dollar Bill’s is (was?) a discount men’s suit store near Grand Central Terminal. Me and two art directors donned their suits, got out some mattresses in a studio, and you see the results. Pretty funny, I think. The ad ran in the New York Post and Daily News. It won ANDY and ADDY awards.

Five more ads by me below.

Judge me. Criticize me.