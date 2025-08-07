The only correct response to the Sweeney ads.

OOH is the best "Social" medium. It's the best advertising method to get people really "talking". Yes, I write about outdoor ads a lot. Sorry/Not Sorry.

Let’s compare outdoor to online social media.

Social media advertising is free. Woopdidoo. And you can see “real-time” engagement numbers. Again, Woopdi-Fucking-doo. Consumers ain’t engaging or connecting or communicating with your brand by “liking” or re-ing your pun/meme ad. AT ALL. The only thing those numbers accomplish is keeping the social media manager employed.

Prove me wrong.

Most of your search and steal, click and grab, copy and paste social posts are here today, forgotten immediately. You’re not “creating” anything but “Sameness”. Whereas, a good billboard makes a positive impression that lasts, improving your brand’s image for months, even years. “Image” advertising is a near-dead art because of your lot demanding instantaneous numbers—again—numbers that mean nothing.

*—The exception: If you craft a “traditional” style, entertaining video/layout that sells the fucking product—which is what all of you social types should be doing, in addition to your on-the-fly reaction posts. But then most of you can’t do this, because you aren’t trained/don’t know how.

Below are five great (yes, great) out-of-home ads—two recent ones—that are worth more than an ass-ton of social posts. I’ve been doing this shit longer than many of you have been alive. Buy a sub and learn a thing or two.

