If we had a tagline to write back in my day—which was better than these days—we’d sometimes get the ball rolling by writing the most senseless lines we could think of. Like: SHIT IN YOUR FIST, THEN SQUEEZE IT!, or BETTER THAN A BETTER THING!, etc. The process created many laughs, especially if done stoned. If done stoned, it sometimes went on way too long. Like, wicked long. Then we’d each eat a whole pizza and pass out. But it got the process rolling.

These six taglines are also completely senseless, but they were written and approved by not-stoned people, probably.

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Here’s a sneak peak at the first one:

Under Armour

I WILL WHAT I WANT. What? Somebody got bit by the nasty alliteration bug. Let’s look at all the possible ways this pretentious yet meaningless line can be re-written: