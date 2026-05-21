Should Michael Jackson's Dead Disembodied Legs Be Used To Sell French Fries?
Some are not "thrilled" with the new ad.
Cultural Appropriation has always been a go-to linchpin for ad creativity. It’s easy, lazy, and always floating around, available to exploit. Look at all the brands suddenly enamored with the football (soccer). Easy. Lazy.
Anyway, take a look, and form your own opinion. Mine—the right one—is below.
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