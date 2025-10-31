Happy Give Us Candy Day. Seven ads.

1. OLD GOLD

Old Gold in the 1950s started this A Treat Instead Of A Treatment campaign, trying to ward off the killjoy doctors and scientists making rumblings about maybe lung darts weren’t the healthiest “treat” in the world.

2. LUCKY STRIKE

Smoke up, for the boys overseas.

“The way this jack-o-lantern smiles you’d almost think that he could really taste the Lucky Strike He’s lighting up for me!”

Lucky Strike ads at that time featured illustrated over-animated “happy” faces.

3. CHESTERFIELD

1947 ad featuring actress Dorothy Lamour. Cig ads then often included cross-promotions with actors/actresses and their latest movies.

4. BENSON & HEDGES

Popular 1970s campaign for their longer 100s always presented a predicament of the cigs being a bit too long. Here, our heroine bumped into the Headless Horseman, apparently.

5. NEWPORT

Above, 1985. Some mild innuendo with her positioning. “Alive With Pleasure” campaign ran for many years. A must: the “smokers” (no cigs could be shown in action) had to look extremely alive.

Below, 1994. Jaysus, everybody’s so alive. Lucky dude getting a two-gal wheelbarrow lift. Why the Fuck does he have two pumpkins on his back?

