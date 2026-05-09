It’s $30 a year, down from $40. Buy your cheap as very cheap dirt sub HERE .

Meanwhile, here’s the winner for Dick-iest Halloween costume ever:

THE HUMAN DICKWAD.

Look at those chin balls and head ”tip”: commitment to the bit, people. This was submitted by an anon reader 20 years ago. He said it was a self-portrait. I used to have very sick readers. I count…