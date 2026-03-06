Next Week (for real): I’ll be posting RantCast® #9 : The Dull-Maxxing Of Creativity. I’ll be singing, briefly, plus telling dirty jokes, plus getting more into the sorry state of ad creativity: it’s in the shitter, next to your stinky logs. Here’s RantCast® #8.

Did you watch the Super Bowl? So, so many celebrity ads. Do you remember some of the celebrities? Maybe. Do you clearly remember any of the ads? Any of the brands?Be honest.

Why? Because the celebrities in celebrity ads usually have nothing to do with the product; there’s no creative connection between the two (except “Will Shat” for Raisin Bran). The celebrity is just there because he/she is a celebrity. But celebrity ads must work, right? Everyone does them. And as the saying goes, “there’s safety in numbers”. Well, no, they don’t work, they don’t increase sales. It’s been studied and proven (one source: Ad Age, January 2011). However, clients LOVE celebrities, meeting them. So, it’s a temporarily safe—but ultimately bad—choice.

