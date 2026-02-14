I "Heart" You. Buy a Fucking Sub.

Valentine’s Day is rooted in the martyrdom of an Italian saint named Valentinus. He is a patron saint of the city of Terni, and also epilepsy, and beekeepers (LOL).

It might not be easy to do a “great” V-Day ad, but it shouldn’t be hard to do a not-fucking-terrible V-Day ad. One would think…

1. Tylenol (Canada)

LINE: In case your valentine has a “real” headache tonight. Back to V-Day, 2013, and Johnson & Johnson ran this Tylenol ad full page, in the Metro.

No two ways about it, they were mocking “frigid” women with this “joke”. Smart play! Creative review: you can make a heart out of almost any two pills. Ad agency: JWT Toronto.

2. McDonald’s (France)

“Get it Baby? Ha? Burgers are ring-shape? Why are grabbing that rolling pin?” From 2004. Ad agency: TBWA, Paris.

3. Tampax (Italy)

“Outsmart Mother Nature”. Here, this classy dude bought a frankly pretty ugly hotel room and some cheap-ass chocolates for his lady and he’s begging Mother Nature in the hope that he doesn’t have to “stir the paint” with his “stick”. Tampax can’t help with that, so the point of this ad is, I don’t know. The creatives on this ad were both men, not surprisingly. From 2011. Ad agency: Leo Burnett, Milan.

Lastly, here is the most heartfelt, beautifully depressing Love song you’ll ever hear.

