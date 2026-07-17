NOTE: In the coming days, I’ll be re-publishing some of my “Pro Tip” articles—which were all previously paywalled—for free.

I’ve spent months compiling these writing tips, some from great ad writers, some I learned on my own. Read them, follow them, and you will become a better writer. I have. It’s inevitable. If you do the work.

(Above is the ad that launched the great “White Out Of Red” Economist campaign. The balls it took to pitch that line. It was written by David Abbott. More from/on him below.)

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You want a “deep dive” into writing? This is that. Six tips below, about 600 words, so it won’t strain you attention-adverse youngsters too much.

1. It doesn’t matter how smart—or how good—of a writer you are, You need to do the hard work first.

He’s David Abbott, the “A” in AMV, and one of the best copywriters to ever write, one of the best creatives to ever create.

Digging is hard, not just physically. (I spent a Summer digging ditches in college). Now, there’s nothing wrong with starting to write right away, if only to get some of the first-idea garbage out of your brain.

Read everything you can about the product (Yes, this applies even to love letters), about the competitors, about the market. Also read what customers/critics have said about the product. Then let it percolate up there. Go play some b-ball, or go to the opera, or the gun range, whatever the fuck you’re into.

Then, come back to the assignment, and start writing. That’s how you end up with a real human, emotional connection in your communication. Something that hits. Or as Abbott said:

“I would say that it has to be a human connection, something that creates the link, it’s usually an insight that somebody else has not had, or not expressed in a particular way.”

2. When writing, you have to think about the audience’s mindset.

You’re not writing for you, egomaniac. Ever. You’re writing to one person. And your message to that person better be clear as a fucking whistle. One thing. Not 2-3 (or more) points crammed into a message like a clown car.

Same goes for briefs, creative strategists, or whoever is—but shouldn’t be—writing briefs.

3. You’re not writing an Oxford paper or a soliloquy. You’re writing a message, to another person.

Yes, write headlines and copy in your talking voice, talking to another person. Maybe a friend, maybe a stranger, depends on the product/message. But talk to them.

The second quote is mostly for you marketing folk, many of whom are obsessed with trotting out the latest buzzwords in emails, decks, etc. The buzzwords may have changed, but you’re still a pretentious ass. Try writing your decks in conversational language. Even fellow marketers, and of course clients, will like them better and like you better, guaranteed.

4. Getting a person’s attention is well and good. But much more important is what you say once you have a person’s attention.

“Disrupt”. From Latin disrupt- ‘broken apart’. From Oxford dictionary: ‘To throw into confusion or disorder’. From modern marketing: ‘To fake, fool, and fuck the consumer’. Droga (above) is correct. We’ve become an industry obsessed with “eyeballs”, with “engagement”. We no longer care what happens to those eyeballs once they’re engaged. ‘They saw it? YES!’ Disruption is just another formula, another habit, in lieu of a concept, an idea, based on the message.

USP—Unique (or Universal) Selling Proposition—is nothing more than a formula created by insecure marketers.

There is NEVER just one “unique” truth you can say about a product. That’s the beauty of advertising, that’s what makes it fun to be a copywriter. There are, in fact, NO. FUCKING. RULES.

Here, Abbott had fun with Volvo. I will be writing a future article about all the great ads Abbott created. There are many.

6. Like what you’ve written? Read it out-loud, several times. See if you still like it.

As Ogilvy said above, you need to write like people talk. Because you’re written words are also spoken words because people reading your words are not going to just be reading them, they’re going to be speaking them back to themselves in their heads. Sometimes, even out loud. (This also goes for supered non-spoken words in commercials/videos.)

Let go of your ego and read your words to a smart trusted partner/friend. They very well may have an insight that you didn’t see.

That’s it. Now get to work.

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