NOTE: In the coming days, I’ll be re-publishing some of my “Pro Tip” articles—which were all previously paywalled—for free.

Marketing gurus/dipshits get off saying/writing bullshit like “Disrupt The Category” and “Disrupt The Narrative”. Do you work in marketing? I know a lot of marketing folk subscribe here. Do you spout such buzzwords? I know you don’t have a fucking clue what you’re saying/writing when you do this. To use another of your nugatory words, you’re not being very “authentic”. Why do you talk in such a dehumanizing way?

Anyway: this article is not for marketers, it’s for you folk who make the stuff. And, you wanna know how your stuff can Change The Narrative/Disrupt The Category? By creatively, visually, destroying the competition.

JUST $3.33 a MONTH.

We’ll start with one of the best, simplest, and visually powerful commercials ever created.

1—Maxell (1979)

Known as the “Blown Away Guy” ad. Many of you know the print version (below). But the TV commercial was created first, and it is truly brilliant. How do you show Hi-Fidelity, sound that blows you away? This is how. You are SOLD on Maxell (I certainly was), no questions asked. No digital effects here, Millennials. Just a big-ass fucking fan.

The commercial/print ads were directed/photographed by Steve Steigman (who we got to work with in the 1990s). The ad agency was Scali McCabe Sloves, NYC. The “guy” was Steigman’s hair and makeup artist Jac Collelo (source).

Martini glass here, TV spot used a champagne flute.

2—Federal Express (1981-82)

FedEx Disrupted the fucking Hell out of the shipping industry with this campaign kickoff spot, one of the funniest commercials ever created. The sped-up business scenarios were brilliantly directed by Joe Sedelmaier. (He also directed “Where’s The Beef” for Wendy’s, among many other hilarious spots.)

Michael Tesch and Patrick Kelly of NYC ad agency Ally & Gargano noticed John Moschitta on the show That’s Incredible! and hired him for FedEx in 1981. Tesch said then, “We were trying to think of a way to communicate the idea of everything moving fast.” Nailed It.

NOTE: Moschitta held the Guinness World Record for “fastest talker” until 1990. He actually had to slow himself down for the ad to make sure his words were clearly audible.

Tied off with one the most effective Taglines in Advertising history.

3—Tyrolit (2019)

Translated Headline: FLAWLESS. FOREVER.

Well looky here: an “interactive” billboard that isn’t fucking digital. It is very disruptive, very “pointed”, don’t ya think? From the press note:

To promote the quality of TYROLIT's Iceline knives (we started) with a pure metallic surface which showed only the TYROLIT logo. A metamorphosis started within days: The surface was eaten away by rust. The passersby could witness the daily transformation. After 30 days the surface was covered completely in rust, leaving only the iconic shape of TYROLIT's Iceline knife perfectly intact.

An ad that leaves your competitors in the Rust and Dust. Ad agency: Heimat, Vienna, Austria. UPDATE: This anti-rust billboard idea was previously executed by AUDI in Denmark in 2003. Ad agency: Saatchi.

4—Monster.com (1999)

One of the most disruptive ads ever produced, and the best Super Bowl commercial in history, period. Simple, smart, funny, and it hit the nerves—hard—of a lot of unhappily employed people. It instantly made Monster the job-search leader. Ad agency: MullenLowe, Boston.

5—ecotricty (2014)

The above double-page ad ran in the Guardian. I’ll break out two more of your precious buzzwords for you: This is how you do “Storytelling” and “Newsjacking”. And the ad certainly “disrupted” the UK’s energy industry.

The headline is the unexpected visual here. How many people do you think who read that headline didn’t read the copy? Now read the copy (below). Actually something very BIG happened, thanks to ecotricity, Britain's leading green energy supplier.

This is a copywriting masterclass. Ad agency: Man+Hatchet, London, who also created these funny/poignant videos of collapsing cooling towers and farting gas towers.

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