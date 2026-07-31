This week, I’m posting five articles containing some of the best print work of this century. All the ads will be for Paid Subs only.

To repeat (for you youngsters): When I write “print”, I mean layout ads. I’m not going out and buying back issues of hundreds of magazines and clipping and scanning ads. (Though I used to, back in the day, every fucking day. What other ad critic did that? NONE.)

Social creatives: you know you don’t just have to make/steal memes, you can also create layout ads for your platforms. Just a thought.

This is my job, not a hobby. Buy a Sub.

As I have pushed deeper into this century, most of the best print executions have been PSA or non-profit ads. Those are much easier to create than for-profit brand ads (I know, I’ve created them), so I’m not including them in any of these roundups.

Here’s Part 4 from yesterday. Four ads below, ranging from fantastic to OK.