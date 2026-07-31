Part 5: My Favorite Print Ads Of The 21st Century.
The pickins are getting slimmer and slimmer.
This week, I’m posting five articles containing some of the best print work of this century. All the ads will be for Paid Subs only.
To repeat (for you youngsters): When I write “print”, I mean layout ads. I’m not going out and buying back issues of hundreds of magazines and clipping and scanning ads. (Though I used to, back in the day, every fucking day. What other ad critic did that? NONE.)
Social creatives: you know you don’t just have to make/steal memes, you can also create layout ads for your platforms. Just a thought.
As I have pushed deeper into this century, most of the best print executions have been PSA or non-profit ads. Those are much easier to create than for-profit brand ads (I know, I’ve created them), so I’m not including them in any of these roundups.
Here’s Part 4 from yesterday. Four ads below, ranging from fantastic to OK.
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