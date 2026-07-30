This week, I’m posting five articles containing some of the best print work of this century. All 40+ ads will be for Paid Subs only.

THE BLANK PAGE. SCARY, AIN’T IT.

35 years of expertise ain't free.

Here’s Part 3 from yesterday. Part 5 tomorrow. As I make my way deeper into the Century, the pickings are getting slimmer. And so, my quality bar is being lowered slightly. And so on (h/t: Vonnegut).

Anyway, Six good ads below.