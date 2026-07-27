This week, I will be posting five articles containing some of the best print work of this century. All 40+ ads will be for Paid Subs only.

A blank white fucking page. Anxiety, first. Then, stock photos. Then, awards annuals. Then, Roget’s Thesaurus. THEN, Google Image. Now, PANIC.

This week, the ads will be posted in, somewhat, chronological order.

Would you like to see the some of the best ads of this century, Free Subscriber? You may buy a subscription here. Or, you should really unsubscribe.

Eight good ads, below.