1. HOT WHEELS (Colombia)

Yep a real overpass installation recreating a Hot Wheels stunt. Fucking cool. It only cost $20,000 to build and erect, and then it cleaned up at Cannes and was seen all over the world. Great investment. More on it here. Ad agency: Ogilvy Colombia.

See six more very smart unique OOH executions below. Come outside and look around!

I cover EVERYTHING ad creative.