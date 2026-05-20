Out Of This World Out Of Home Ads.
OOH doesn't mean just billboards.
1. HOT WHEELS (Colombia)
Yep a real overpass installation recreating a Hot Wheels stunt. Fucking cool. It only cost $20,000 to build and erect, and then it cleaned up at Cannes and was seen all over the world. Great investment. More on it here. Ad agency: Ogilvy Colombia.
See six more very smart unique OOH executions below. Come outside and look around!
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