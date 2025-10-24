PREVIOUSLY: Four Memorable Campaigns That Are All Copy.

True, most Big Ideas are visually driven. Also true: Many clients don’t want to spend money on producing their ads, because clients don’t know their ads from a hole in the ground:

“(angry sigh, shouting) I’m already paying out-the-ass for the media so why do I have to pay you freaky creative Fucks money to produce MY ads?”—every marketing exec, ever.

But words can create visuals—in the mind. They can create attitude, feelings, emotion, brand image. There are no immediate “metrics” on the longer-term (like, more than two days, you social media maniacs) benefits of good Image Advertising. But, believe me, it works. The proof? What I’ve seen creating all kinds of ads for 30+ years.

13 words-only ads below, all good to great.

