"No Duh" Proclamations From Industry Gurus.
""Gurus".
Gurus is defined as:
“Any of the ten successive spiritual teachers who developed Sikhism between the 16th and 18th centuries”.
The below five people are def not those people, though us stupid peoples describe them as so.
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