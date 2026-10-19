It’s Bad Tagline Week on Copyranter, a Paid Subscriber Week.

Admittedly, a tagline is a hard assignment. I’ve written a few good ones and a shit-ton of bad ones—none of which I presented to clients because I’m not a bad copywriter, nor a moron. But what’s not hard, is writing a not-horrible tagline.

Shower Thought: What’s bigger: a Shit-ton or a Fuck-ton? This guy thinks he figured it out, but his mathematical calculation is specious.

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Below, is a post about terrible taglines through ad history, 1928 to today.

My tagline: The Best Ad Critic In The World™ (trademark pending).

RELATED: Into The Creative Void Comes The Nihilist Tagline Writer (Me).

RELATED: I Wrote Some “Authentic” Taglines.