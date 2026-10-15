The below quotes are all via famous ad creatives. Yes, account people and strategy people and tech people and marketing people write and speak their thoughts about advertising constantly. I read and here them, constantly. When I find one worth re-sharing, I will do that.

George Lois

“…logicians and technocrats”—He’s talking about you, digital marketers and data chasers. Advertising will never be a science, scam artists. But keep making your “decks” trying to justify your existence. Better yet, quit your job and go start a tree farm in Vermont or sell life insurance or something.

RIP, you brilliant mad fuck.

Wanna actually learn something about ad creativity today? Eight more inarguable ad quotes below.

Bill Bernbach

Echoing Lois (actually vise versa). Science kills ad originality. It’s that fucking simple. It breeds sameness. Notice how many TV ads today seem like they were made by the same people.

Also, Creatives: If you’d like a FREE, daily top-level ad creativity class, simply follow Dave Trott on X.

Jerry Della Femina

This 1969 book was the inspiration for the Mad Men TV series. Della Femina is definitely a mad, possibly insane, man. The title is words that came out of copywriter Della Femina’s mouth. It was the 1960s. He was in a brainstorming session with Japanese client Panasonic. It was not going well.

When we presented, we often had an ace in the hole comp. Sometimes, it saved the pitch. Other times, it got us kicked out of the conference room.

The above line was Della Femina’s ace in the hole that day. His agency, unsurprisingly, did not get the business. But you, young creative. need to find, buy, and read this book. Believe me. You will benefit.

Well, Jerry apparently needs to watch some office porn.

Mary Wells Lawrence

Copywriter Mary Wells Lawrence started her own agency Wells Rich Greene (look up their great creative work) in 1966 when she was 38. She created the famous Benson & Hedges Longer Cigarette campaign (among many others) that increased sales from 1 billion units to 14 billion units in four years (Wikipedia).

She was the first female ad CEO and first female CEO of a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Carl Ally

Maybe you’ve never heard of copywriter Ally. Oh, he was a very Mad Man. Read the background section of this Ally & Gargano Wikipedia entry. In 1958, he lied his way to singlehandedly winning the Swissair account. His agency then very stupidly fired him.

But Ally & (Amil) Gargano (art director + CW Jim Durfee) became one of the hottest creative agencies of the late 1970s—mid 1980s. Spearheaded by the “fast-talker” commercials, they grew FedEx from nothing to, well, you know.

Here Ally gives you basically the same great advice as Wells. Keep stuffing new stuff into your brain.

David Ogilvy

Every day (and night) “quippy” one-off social media ads are created and immediately forgotten. Sure, they’re cheap. But how much are you paying your social media creative staff to create essentially nothing? Big Ideas do NOT need big media budgets. Big Ideas sell fucking product. You could be executing a Big Idea on your social feeds right now, with the right creatives. It’s a simple choice.

Leo Burnett

When y’all blab about “Human Marketing” this is what you’re unknowingly blabbing about.

Bill Bernbach

In 1947, creative director Bill Bernbach wrote a resignation letter to ad agency Grey New York. Two years later, Bernbach started his own agency, which started the advertising creative revolution that transformed the industry. And, as Bernbach predicted, Grey went on to become a hacky data-driven sweatshop — much like your digital/tech agency, only bigger. You should read the letter.

What can “technicians” learn from a 75-year-old typewritten letter by a man who died in 1982, without ever using a computer, even once?

Read the letter. Read the letter. And learn something about “creative ability”.

Share