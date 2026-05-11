New Skittles Campaign Best In Years.
Surprisingly pretty good.
Skittles has created some of the funniest, darkest ads in the candy category in the last 20 years. It all started with the Dystopian “Touch” in 2007:
I see zero dark funny ads these days. Because y’all all a bunch of panty pussies.
It was a darkly funny spot, still the darkest of the campaign. Everything “Tim” touches turns to Skittles. “Joel” thinks “that’s awesome”. Tim counters: “Is is awesome when you can’t hold your newborn baby boy in your arms?” That morning, Tim killed a man on the bus by shaking his hand. “I guess that’s pretty awesome”. DARK funny shit. 2007. Ad agency: TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
See six more of the funniest, darkest Skittles spots HERE.
The new ads aren’t that dark, but they are entertaining. How entertaining? I got my opinion. What’s yours, Sparky? Share below.
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