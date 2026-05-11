Skittles has created some of the funniest, darkest ads in the candy category in the last 20 years. It all started with the Dystopian “Touch” in 2007:

I see zero dark funny ads these days. Because y’all all a bunch of panty pussies.

It was a darkly funny spot, still the darkest of the campaign. Everything “Tim” touches turns to Skittles. “Joel” thinks “that’s awesome”. Tim counters: “Is is awesome when you can’t hold your newborn baby boy in your arms?” That morning, Tim killed a man on the bus by shaking his hand. “I guess that’s pretty awesome”. DARK funny shit. 2007. Ad agency: TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

Turns Stapler into Skittles.

See six more of the funniest, darkest Skittles spots HERE.

The new ads aren’t that dark, but they are entertaining. How entertaining? I got my opinion. What’s yours, Sparky? Share below.

PLEASE buy a sub, my Love.