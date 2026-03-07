Yes, I’ve been in this god-forsaken shithole of an undefeated City since 1985. So, I’ve seen shit most people have not and will not. Like: I once rode an elevator with sweaty Gwyneth Paltrow and sweatier Willem Dafoe. Just us three amazing people. ZERO words were spoken for seven floors. No, I wasn’t stalking either of them. It was happenstance.

That encounter didn’t even make my Top 5.

To read all 8-9, buy a sub. To read 0-0, don’t buy a sub.

This is a great article.