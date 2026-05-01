It’s Friday, like you, I hate all advertising, and I’m tired of looking at a hundred+ ads every Fucking week. So, Here it is:

And, if she happens to ask, just delete her ass.

It’s posters for a Bristol AI company called Narwhal Labs, and besides being a slap in the face of every narwhal, it’s a slap in the face of every working woman.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has received at least seven complaints about the campaign.

OK, some quotes:

Kate Bell, assistant general secretary of the Trades Union Congress:

“This deeply sexist advert shows the disturbing vision of the future too many of the people leading tech seem to want to embrace – one where the workers who power the economy are sidelined, with a particular impact on women…”

Rebecca Horne, the head of communications and campaigns at Pregnant Then Screwed

“This advert is misogyny with a marketing budget, a textbook case of sexist labour stereotypes dressed up as ‘innovation’”.

Narwhal Labs spokesperson:

“We understand the strength of feeling our campaign has generated … It was never our intention for the billboards to be perceived as misogynistic or racist, and we take that concern seriously”.

They take it “seriously”. Seriously enough to take down the posters at Bristol airport? Yeah-Nah.

I do NOT approve of this message. OK, back under water, I’m hungry.

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