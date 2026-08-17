I collect taglines like squirrels collect nuts. Like pockets collect link. Like this man collects his nail clippings.

They are a brand’s signature, their goodbye salutation.

So, it’s continuously amazing to me how many brands suck at it, seemingly purposely.

PREVIOUSLY: Brand Taglines That Are Assholes.

1. MAZDA

Back in 2016, Mazda introduced a new trademarked tagline (but kept ZOOM ZOOM, as you can see at the bottom right, ZOOM in).

DRIVING MATTERS. What? Am I supposed to argue with this declaration, a tagline for, not Mazda, but “Driving”? What a fucking valueless asshole line to tie off your car brand with.

If you’re sitting in a car, let’s say in your garage or driveway or at a red light, if you’d like to move said car from that point, Driving most certainly matters. However: if you’re crawling through a desert on your hands and knees (car back in your garage) facing dehydration, Dying—and several million other things—matters much more than Driving.

To me, it’s like Mazda is saying:

“DRIVING MATTERS: Naa-Na Naa-Na Naa-Naa”, like a five-year-old. Or “DRIVING MATTERS, STUPID POOPY FACE”.

Four more Asshole Taglines below. Buy a sub to see them and my creative responses.

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