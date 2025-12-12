1. McDonald’s (The Netherlands)

Like the Coke AI X-Mas ad, everybody hates Mickey D’s AI garbage—which they have pulled.

The studio behind it says they ‘hardly slept’ for several weeks while writing AI prompts and refining the shots — ‘AI didn’t make this film. We did’. OK, Zoomers.

Now, I’m “not fond” of this time of year, to put in very gently. But to then offer eating at McDonald’s as the antidote? Yeah-Nah. I did enjoy the dude breaking his leg (snap) skating and of course the cat pulling down the tree.

Ad agency: TBWA\NEBOKO+AI studio The Gardening.club.

Three more bitey ads below.

